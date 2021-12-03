Good news for local family as Epidiolex approved for HSE reimbursement

Reimbursement has been approved for a cannabis-based medication which limits the impact of seizures.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill is welcoming the development after highlighting the plight of one local family who were seeking to access it.

The drug Epidiolex is at the centre of this story, costing about €1,200 per month to access but isn’t listed by the HSE for reimbursement.

After the issue was raised by deputy Cahill in the Dáil last year, Thurles native Niall McGrath then told Tipp Today about the positive impact it could have on his 14-year-old daughter, Lauren.

She’s been battling cancer and epilepsy, and the drug was prescribed to her to help manage her seizures but wasn’t available in Ireland.

Deputy Cahill has this week confirmed that the medicine is being made available to eligible patients from January 1st, with Ireland becoming the first European country to approve reimbursement.

The Fianna Fáil TD has praised the McGrath family, as well as HSE officials, the Taoiseach, Ministers and political staff who got the move “over the line”.