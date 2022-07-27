Flamin Mongrels raising funds for North Tipp support group

An Irish is are travelling from Westport to Iran in a Nissan Micra to raise money for CARMHA in Nenagh.

After hitting a few speed bumps along the way – including getting robbed in Coventry and one of the team getting Covid – they are on track to cross the Turkish border today.

Tara spoke to Tipp Today and explained that they wanted to raise money for CARMHA because they provide peer & professional support to people with mental health and addiction issues.

“My family we have experienced mental health issues and I just wanted to be able to give back to the community after the help that we have gotten with that.”

“CARMHA is the one company or charity that actually treat them as a dual problem, and addiction feeds into mental health and mental health feeds into addiction.”

Tara has appealed to people to support their journey.

“We’re on Instagram and Facebook and we are the Flamin’ Mongrels… the donation button is there. To be honest funding is critical to sustain CARMHA’s future they really are at danger of closing because they are completely dependent on charitable donations.”