Figures reveal the number of HSE staff assaulted at work

There were a combined 1631 assaults on HSE staff in the CHOs covering Tipp in the last two years.

These assaults account for verbal, sexual, and physical, with the latter the most common nationwide.

CHO Area 3, which covers North Tipp, had the lowest number of assaults on HSE staff between 2021 and 2022.

Freedom of Information figures show that area which also includes Clare and Limerick had recorded 507 assaults over the two years, with a slight increase last year of 17.

The HSE has stated that staff are also encouraged to report all near misses so the figures don’t directly indicate harm, as well as the possibility of multiple reports of the same incident.

In South Tipp, which falls under CHO5, there were a total of 1124 assaults in the same period.

This also includes counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, and Wexford

However, there was a decrease in 2022 from 625 to 499.

Countrywide nurses are the worst effected group with a figure of 8615 assaults over two years.