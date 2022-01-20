Emergency Department at TUH under pressure

People are being urged to contact their GP or Caredoc service before attending the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital.

The ED there has been under significant pressure in recent days.

Management at the Clonmel medical facility say high numbers of patients have been presenting with a variety of complex needs.

This – in addition to the number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital – has led to a call for the public to think about all care and treatment options prior to attending the Emergency Department at TUH.

They are advised to contact their GP or Caredoc out of hours service if their needs are not urgent.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

21 people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital are today being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department.

Meanwhile according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 78 patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon.