ED at Clonmel Hospital under pressure

The Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing increased presentations.

Management at the Clonmel hospital are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

Where possible a GP or Caredoc out of hours service should be consulted in the first instance to keep ED services for the patients who need them most.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured, ill or are worried that their life is at risk the ED will assess and treat them as a priority.

Staff and management at TUH are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.