A new Disability Action Plan is being launched today by the government to provide services for the next ten years.

The Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte visited Tipperary yesterday to open a new Rehabcare centre in Thurles for young people with autism.

She’s been telling Tipp FM News that today’s launch will help local people live more independent lives.

Minister Rabbitte says the ten year strategy will have massive implications for people like those who use Rehabcare services in Tipperary.