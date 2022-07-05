DCU Professor tells Tipp FM a monkey pox pandemic is looming

We are facing ‘a pandemic of monkey pox’ a health expert has told Tipp FM.

Professor Anthony Staines told Tipp Today that many regions of the world are now experiencing monkey pox and it will be declared a pandemic in the coming months.

He says that it is highly transmissible and while there are low numbers in Ireland at present it has the potential to grow.

Professor Staines told the station that it should be under control by now, likening it to chicken pox.

“It’s quite infectious, it spreads by close contact, chicken pox is a very familiar illness… it’s not nice it’s not pleasant… a very small number of children get quite sick and Monkeypox seems to be in the same territory.”