Continued overcrowding at Clonmel Emergency Department

People are once again being asked to only attend the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in the case of a genuine emergency.

A statement from the Clonmel hospital this morning says the ED is currently exceptionally busy and has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with what’s described as a variety of complex needs.

People are being asked to attend only in the case of a genuine emergency and a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.