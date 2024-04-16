Concerns raised about the quality of water on some supplies in Tipperary

Recently the EU found Ireland guilty of failing to ensure safe drinking water with the concentration of Trihalomethanes or THMs in the public supply nationally which are considered harmful to both human health and the environment.

North Tipp Councillor Seamie Morris says dangerous levels THMs have been recorded in the Nenagh area since 2019.

In particular he says Silvermines, Portroe, Dromineer, Gortagarry and Toomevara have seen dangerous levels according to figures supplied by Irish Water.

“They’re putting more and more chemicals into water – the water serving Nenagh – to try and keep the THM’s under the limit and that’s worrying as well because you’re putting a whole load of chemicals in to treat water that is serving the public. Irish Water tell me that the Nenagh supply is on the remedial action list for THM’s.”

Councillor Morris says money earmarked for the controversial Shannon – Dublin pipeline would be much better spent on water treatment plants in the Premier and elsewhere.

He is one of the many local politicians who have been opposed to the plans to take 350 million litres of water each day from the Shannon to bolster the Dublin network.

He says the vast amounts proposed for this is needed in parts of Tipperary.

“Our waste water treatment plants in the Silvermines, Cloughjordan and other places are in a shocking state and not even on a remedial list. So you look at this and say hang on a second – we need to spend the money on rural Ireland. We don’t need to spend €1.7 billion pumping water to Dublin to leak into the ground in Dublin.”