Closure of Carrick hospital raised at Oireachtas Committee

There are calls for the HSE to appear before the Joint Committee on Public Petitions to discuss the closure of St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

The matter came to the attention of the Committee following the submission of a petition by local people in Carrick.

They have been campaigning for the return of respite and palliative care at the hospital.

Speaking on the matter, the Chairman of the Public Petitions Committee, Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says a report used to justify the closure needs to be produced.

“The committee down there had asked for the engineers report and it doesn’t state in any of the correspondence that has come back from them which report they’re using to actually close it down.

“We need to start asking the HSE as a committee to produce the report that they say was used. I know the hospital personally and as far as I’m concerned there is no great difference in that and places that have been left open. It’s in way better condition than most hospitals.”