Clonmel Women’s Refuge open all through Christmas

Women in Tipperary are urged to contact Cuan Saor if they are suffering domestic violence over the Christmas break.

With the increased financial pressure, socialising, and consumption of alcohol throughout the festive period abuse at home is likely to rise.

However, Geraldine Mullane project leader for Clonmel based Cuan Saor says they are available 24/7 to support women and children through their extensive services at any time.

She told Tipp FM they often see a lull in the days around Christmas with women wanting to stay at home for their children, but she is encouraging anyone in trouble or struggling to make contact.

“If it becomes dangerous needless to say you contact the Gardaí immediately, they will respond immediately and we work very closely with them and they will be well aware of our services and how to manage that…

“Really I would like women to know that we are here and we are open 24/7 right through the whole Christmas through the whole year.”

Geraldine says they have received brilliant support from the community however there is always a shortfall and any contribution or fundraising event is a huge help.

“There is a shortfall in our budget for specific supports -mostly therapeutic interventions for both women and children, art therapy and play therapy. So any fundraiser and support we can get around that is really much appreciate and will be put to such good use.”

Cuan Saor is open to anyone who is experiencing domestic violence 24/7 either by phone or in person.

Tel: 052 6127557 Email: [email protected]