Clonmel Emergency Department under significant pressure

People are once again being urged to only attend the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in the case of a genuine emergency.

Hospital management say increased numbers presenting to the unit is putting additional pressure on resources.

People are being asked where possible to consult their GP or Caredoc out-of-hours service in the first instance.

There may be long delays at the Clonmel hospital as staff make every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment.

There are 26 patients without a bed at TUH today while University Hospital Limerick has 84 people in a similar situation.

Nationally the figure stands at 660 which is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.