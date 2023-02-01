Clonmel Emergency Department under pressure

Services at Tipperary University Hospital are said to be under extreme pressure due to the large volumes of patients presenting to the Emergency Department.

As a result hospital management say patients who are presenting with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

Members of the public are being advised to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency. Where possible, GP or Caredoc out of hours service should be consulted in the first instance.

Staff and management at the Clonmel hospital are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.