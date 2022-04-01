“Climb With Charlie” events across Tipperary

Eleven events have been organised in County Tipperary for tomorrows “Climb With Charlie”.

They are among the many fundraising climbs taking place across the country to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

The campaign, set up by legendary broadcaster Charlie Bird, has already raised hundreds of thousands of Euro.

While Charlie will be climbing Croagh Patrick this weekend hundreds of people in Tipperary will be taking part in events closer to home

There are organised climbs of Slievenamon, the Devil’s Bit, Galtymore, Keeper Hill, the Holy Year Cross, the Millennium Cross, Monroe, Glengarra and Goatenbridge.

Chris Pires from the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has this advice for people taking to the hills tomorrow.

“The majority of injuries that we encounter on the hills are lower leg injuries usually caused by slips. So good footwear can really help prevent these injuries.

“Plan the routes in advance and see how long it should take allowing for breaks and the pace of the different walkers in the group and the abilities of the walkers in the group.

“Plan for poor weather conditions and consider the potential that fog might come down and effect the visibility. If you need assistance remember you’ll need to keep yourself warm and dry while the emergency services try to get to you.

A link to the full list of climbs can be found on https://www.climbwithcharlie.ie/find-a-climb/