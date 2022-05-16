Clifford: UHL research and treatments at the ‘cutting edge’ of cancer care

The director of Cancer Clinical Trials at UHL is encouraging patients to ask questions about possible options available to them.

Dr Ruth Clifford, who is over the Unit at the local hospital says there are a number of myths around clinical studies which they are working to break down and says their research and treatments are at the ‘cutting edge’ of cancer care.

This comes as Cancer Trials Ireland is to host a Public Seminar marking International Clinical Trials Day on Friday from 2-3pm through which they hope to urge patients to ask Doctors about trials.

Dr. Clifford, who works on research into both blood and tumour type cancers says it is through these trials that they can improve patient outcomes.

She told Tipp Today that patients are not ‘guinea pigs’ as these treatments are well tested, already deemed safe and people are well monitored, often more so than in standard care.

Dr. Clifford says that these trials are not done for profit, there is equitable access, and they want to see a time where there is a treatment available for all patients.

Speaking again to Tipp Today Dr. Clifford said for anyone considering participating they retain the ability to change their mind at any time:

“You sign up to enrol on a clinical trial but the following day or the following week or two months in you can stop at anytime and that is something that we would be informing patients about.”