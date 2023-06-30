All clear for Carrick water supply

A boil water notice which has been in place for over a week in Carrick on Suir has been lifted.

Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council had issued the directive on June 20th after cryptosporidium was discovered in the Linguan Public Water Supply.

Nearly 4,000 people were impacted by the move with works taking place to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

Uisce Éireann has announced the lifting of the boil notice this afternoon with immediate effect following consultation with the HSE.