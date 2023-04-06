Chronic overcrowding at UHL

University Hospital Limerick has 20% of all patients on trolleys in the country today.

The local facility which serves Limerick, North Tipperary and Clare once again has the highest level of overcrowding as of this morning.

There are 111 people without a bed at UHL today – 52 of those people are on trolleys in the Emergency Department with 59 in wards and elsewhere in the hospital.

That’s 49 more than CUH the second most overcrowded facility which has 62.

This all comes as the UL Hospitals Group recorded a daily average of 226 patients attending the ED in March, exceeding by 16% the average 195 daily attendances recorded in 2019.

The rise in demand for emergency care has continued into the first week of April.

On Monday 234 people attended, followed by 256 on Tuesday, and 239 in the 24 hour period to 8am this morning.

Meanwhile, in Clonmel TUH has two patients on trolleys and Nenagh has 4.

As all hospitals in the region head towards the Easter break, management are encouraging people to consider all care options before attending the ED.