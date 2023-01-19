Carrick group to appear before an Oireachtas Committee this afternoon

Calls to reopen St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir will be heard in Leinster House today.

The Joint Committee on Public Petitions will meet this afternoon to consider a petition from a local action group in Carrick.

The Save St. Brigid’s Hospital campaign has been doing trojan work to have respite and palliative care services reinstated at the Carrick hospital.

Among their efforts was securing 11,000 signatures on a petition demanding the facility on the Pill Road be reopened.

A meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions will this afternoon hear from local Councillor David Dunne along with Susan Mullins and Barry Torpey from the Save St Brigid’s Hospital Group.

The hospital provided much-needed respite, convalescence and hospice services for people in Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny until it was closed by the HSE in 2020. At the time the HSE plan was to transform it into a centre for Chronic Disease Management.

The meeting is due to get underway at 1.30pm – Cashel Deputy Martin Browne is Chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Petitions.