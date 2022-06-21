Campaigners seeking reinstatement of Nenagh Hospital’s A&E urge Government action

Campaigners seeking the reinstatement of Nenagh Hospital’s A&E are urging the Government to take action after a damning HIQA report about University Hospital Limerick.

The health watchdog’s unannounced inspection in March found significant bed and nurse shortages contributing to chronic overcrowding.

The report stated that the provision of a Model 3 hospital, which would provide 24-hour A&E services, should be explored for the region.

Tanya de Vito McMahon of the ‘Mid West Hospital Campaign Group’ and ‘Nenagh Needs Its A&E’ says the area is too vast for UHL to cope on its own:

“It came up in the report that we need another Model 3 hospital in the (UL Hospitals) Group area. The area is from Lorrha to Lahinch. I didn’t know that until I was told yesterday. Lorrha to Lahinch.

“It just doesn’t make sense. I think more deaths will happen, more people will get sick and people just won’t go into hospital.”