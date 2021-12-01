Call for written guarantees on Dean Maxwell nursing home

The Junior Minister for Older People and the HSE are being urged to provide written confirmation about the continuation of current services at Dean Maxwell in Roscrea.

Under HIQA rules, long-stay care at the nursing home is scheduled to end on January 1st, but it’s understood that an agreement has been struck to delay that move by one year.

Work is continuing to secure capital funding for the redevelopment of Dean Maxwell on its current site or elsewhere in the town.

Independent deputy Michael Lowry raised the issue again with Minister of State, Mary Butler, yesterday.

“Arising from the Minister’s visit to Roscrea a number of months ago we were all of the opinion that the extension of time would be granted. In other words that that date of January would move out to January 2022.

“I discussed this with the Minister and that’s her understanding as well and she agreed to get confirmation from the HSE in writing that that is the position.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Lowry says efforts are continuing to secure capital investment to fund a long-term redevelopment of the nursing home.

“Under the National Development Plan funds have been allocated for nursing homes around the country. I asked the Minister to ensure that the HSE brought forward a plan for either a new Dean Maxwell or a refurbished one on the existing site or on an alternative site.”