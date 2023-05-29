Call for Tipperary people to donate blood

There are just three days of blood supply in most groups across the country.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has launched a public appeal for support, as it aims to get 2,000 donations over the next five weeks.

It says only 3 percent of the eligible population are blood donors – but that around 1 in 4 people will need a transfusion at some stage in their lives.

Clinics will be held at Hotel Minella in Clonmel this evening and over the next two days while the Scouts Hall on Ashe Road in Nenagh will host clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

The IBTS is asking regular donors to try to attend their nearest clinic, while it’s also urging new donors to come forward.

Details of the times and locations of the local clinics can be found here https://www.giveblood.ie/find-a-clinic/clinic-finder/