The Leader of the Social Democrats says the government knows how to fix the ‘unacceptable’ overcrowding crisis at UHL.

Holly Cairns was campaigning in Tipperary yesterday before going on to an event in Limerick last night.

She says the plan has always been there to sort out the problems at University Hospital Limerick which serves north Tipperary and across our health services.

But Deputy Cairns has told Tipp FM News the government has simply failed to bite the bullet and introduce Sláintecare.