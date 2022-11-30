Cahill: North Tipp needs second ShannonDoc core centre

A call has been made to urgently expand ShannonDoc services in North Tipperary.

The out of hours GP service has its core centre in Nenagh with regional centres in Thurles and Roscrea.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says the physical size of North Tipp means it’s not acceptable to have just one main site.

He is calling for Thurles to be made a core centre along with Nenagh.

“From Nenagh back to Lorrha back to Portumna and then to come back to Gortnahoe is just a huge area.

“Just the one core centre operating at night in that area just cannot provide the level of service that we rightly expect from ShannonDoc. The staff there are obviously doing their very best but if you spread butter too thin unfortunately it effects the service that is provided.

Portumna based Minister Anne Rabbitte replied on behalf of the Health Minister and acknowledged the need for change in North Tipp.

“My experience on having negotiated a recent new cell in the Ballinasloe area with WestDoc – eight out of ten times they will still have to see a GP. While the nurse will triage so much there is still that requirement to see a GP so if you have only one GP covering (North) Tipperary in an out of hours situation that is not enough.

“In Galway alone we have about eight cells so (North) Tipperary operating on one doesn’t seem adequate.”