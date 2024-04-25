Cahill calls for lifting of recruitment embargo at Hospital of the Assumption

The HSE is being called on to recruit much needed staff for the Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles.

At present there is a recruitment embargo across the executive in a bid to tackle major overspends.

However local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has sought a derogation for the Thurles hospital.

He has spoken to both the HSE and the Health Minister on the matter.

“I’ve been talking to both constituents and nurses working in the Hospital of the Assumption and they’re very, very short of staff. Obviously people would be trying to get in there for long term stays, respite, step down facilities coming home from hospital. It’s a vital part of the whole medical infrastructure in North Tipperary.

“We need this derogation and the Hospital of the Assumption to be fully staffed and also the Day Care centre there that was built before Covid – that hasn’t operated post-Covid.”

Deputy Cahill says having the Thurles hospital working at full capacity would benefit the entire MidWest.

“To get beds freed up in UHL you need the Hospital of the Assumption working at full capacity. So if the Hospital of the Assumption isn’t working as a step down facility its actually going to make the situation in UHL even worse. Its all part of the one jigsaw – its an excellent hospital, excellently run. We have long waiting lists of people trying to get in there so I’ll be pressing all the buttons I can to make sure that the staff embargo that’s there at the moment is lifted.”