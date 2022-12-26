Business as usual for C-SAW in Clonmel and Tipp Town over the festive break

Chairperson of the local mental health group Joe Leahy says that this time of year isn’t joyful and happy for everyone and they will be there to support anyone struggling with their regular coffee mornings.

Joe says that loneliness around the holidays can be particularly triggering for people, and he is encouraging those in need to reach out to anyone they trust or to an organisation like them or the Samaritans.

Speaking to Tipp FM Joe had this advice for anyone finding their mental health deteriorating this time of year.

“Talk to us whether they are suffering from just worry or anxiety it’s the old motto of a problem shared is a problem halved. In business on the very same days as every other day of the year we are open every Monday and every Thursday from 6.30 to 7.30 for our listening service which is totally confidential.

We also have our free coffee mornings, in Clonmel on Mondays and Wednesday from 10.30 to 12.30 and in Tipp Town on every Monday from 10.30 to 12.30.”