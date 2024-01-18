Boost for Thurles health services

A new MRI service in Thurles is described as the final piece of the jigsaw for the Primary Care Centre in the town.

That’s according to Deputy Michael Lowry who says the facility on Mitchell Street is now fully equipped to provide a broad range of services.

The state of the art centre already offers a wide range of services with the Independent TD saying the MRI scanner will soon be up and running.

“It is installed and currently commissioning. The MRI equipment will be available to the GPs of the area and also to qualified physiotherapists. GPs can refer patients with spinal, orthopaedic, brain, neurological and sports injuries.

“Alliance Medical have a lease and service agreement in place. As part of that agreement they provide a core team of radiologists who read the scan and report back to the GPs.”

There had been speculation on social media that the equipment was being moved from Clonmel to the HSE Primary Care Centre in Thurles.

However Deputy Michael Lowry has clarified that the new scanner in Thurles is in addition to the one in Clonmel and will add to medical services in the county.

“Tipperary University Hospital already has a new scanner installed and that will continue to provide the same level of service. So the Thurles scanner is an expansion and an additional service which will meet local needs and take pressure off Clonmel.”