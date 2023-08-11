Boil water notices remain in place in a number of areas in Tipperary

Following a spate of water outages and boil notices in recent weeks efforts still continue to the notices lifted as quickly and safely as possible.

Customers on the Ardfinnan Regional, Galtee Regional, Thurles Regional, Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby public water supplies must continue to boil their water until further notice to protect public health.

Experts from Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council are carrying out sampling of the water in each of these supplies as efforts continue to resolve the problems.

Colin Cunningham, Uisce Éireann, says alterations have been made to treatment processes and water sampling has commenced.

In the meantime water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets.

Areas affected by the Thurles Regional Public Supply Boil Water Notice include Hollycross, Thurles, Ballycahill, Bouladuff, Dovea, Borrisoleigh and Drom and surrounding areas.

Areas affected by the Ardfinnan Regional Public Water Supply Boil Water Notice include: all Ardfinnan and surrounding areas, Grange, Knocklofty, Newcastle, Ballyclerihan, Cahir (Clonmel side of the bridge, Tipperary Road and Mitchelstown Road (R913), Ballingarrane (as far as the Cahir road roundabout Clonmel),Market Hill and Red City area (Fethard), Kilnamack West, Co Waterford. Graigue Group Water scheme supplied by Ardfinnan Public Water Supply is also affected by this boil water notice.

Areas affected by the Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby Public Water Supplies Boil Water Notice include: Burncourt, Ballyporeen, Clogheen, Ballylooby, Mitchelstown Road in Cahir, and surrounding areas. The notice also impacts customers on the Kiltankin and Clonmore South Group Water Schemes.

Areas affected by the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply Boil Water Notice include Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas.