Boil water notices issued for public two supplies in South Tipp

The decision by Uisce Éireann to impose a boil notice on the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply follows consultation with the HSE and will impact on an estimated 15,795 consumers on the supply.

This is due to increased turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

Impacted areas include Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas.

A boil notice has also been issued for consumers on the Burncourt Regional and Burncourt/Ballylooby Public Water Supply

The action has been taken by Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council due to the deterioration of raw water quality which has impacted the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

The boil water notice is in place with immediate effect to protect the health of nearly 3,800 consumers.

The notice impacts customers in Burncourt, Ballyporeen, Clogheen, Ballylooby, Mitchelstown Road in Cahir, and surrounding areas.

Those on the Kiltankin and Clonmore South Group Water Schemes are also affected.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.

In addition to the Boil Water Notice, some customers may experience an outage or reduced water pressure. This has been caused by loss of production last night while crews were working to try and address the treatment issues.

Alternative water supplies will be available at the following locations and are expected to be in place by early afternoon: adjacent to the BMW Garage, Cahir; Ballyporeen shop carpark, Clogheen Church, Skeheenarinky National School, Burncourt Church and Ballylooby Church.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per HSE advice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled and cooled.

Water must be boiled for:

· Drinking;

· Drinks made with water;

· Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

· Brushing of teeth;

· Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

· Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

· Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

· Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

· Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

· Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.