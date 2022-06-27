Boil notice continues for Galtee Regional Water Supply

A boil water notice affecting 15,000 people remains in place for a part of West Tipperary.

The notice was issued on Saturday by Irish Water, the HSE and Tipperary County Council for the area supplied by the Galtee Regional Public Supply.

The notice was put in place due to elevated levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water and customers are being asked to boil water before use until further notice for the following:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

The areas affected include customers in Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas.