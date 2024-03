546 people are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide this afternoon.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show University Hospital Limerick is once again the most overcrowded facility, with 98 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 61 at Cork University Hospital, and 44 at University Hospital Galway.

12 are on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel while the nursing union reports no overcrowding issues at Nenagh hospital today