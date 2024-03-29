9,856 patients went without a hospital bed in March

Figures from the INMO show the most overcrowded hospital was University Hospital Limerick, with 1,961.

This is down 119 on March of last year but is still the second highest figure since the nursing union began keeping records.

That was followed by 1,079 at Cork University Hospital and 685 at University Hospital Galway.

217 people were cared for on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel this month while 13 people were without a bed at Nenagh Hospital

The organisation says it’s concerned about the increasing risks associated with overcrowding ahead of this bank holiday weekend.