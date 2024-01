535 people who have been admitted to Irish hospitals are waiting for beds today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 91 of these are being cared for on trolleys or chairs at University Hospital Limerick.

There are 85 patients without a bed at CUH in Cork.

The nursing unions reports 10 people on trolleys at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel and 3 in Nenagh.