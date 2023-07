According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation they are among 412 patients at hospitals across the country who are being treated on trolleys.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp – is the worst affected by overcrowding with 87 people on trolleys.

That’s followed by 50 at University Hospital Galway, and 31 at Cork University Hospital.

Three people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are without a bed today.