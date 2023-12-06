More than 90 patients without a bed at UHL

As is now the norm University Hospital Limerick is by far the most overcrowded medical facility today.

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are 546 patients without a bed in hospitals across the country.

UHL – which covers North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – accounts for 91 of these.

This is followed by CUH in Cork with 66 and Sligo University Hospital with 46.

TUH in Clonmel has 12 people who have been admitted to the hospital being cared for on trolleys or chairs around the Emergency Department.

Meanwhile there are no beds for 4 people at Nenagh hospital today.