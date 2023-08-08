88 on trolleys at UHL

Over 100 patients are being cared for on trolleys today in the two main hospitals serving Tipperary.

Once again UHL in Limerick is the most overcrowded with 88 people left without a bed in the hospital which serves north Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 23 patients on trolleys around the Emergency Department today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation a total of 448 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country have been left without a bed.