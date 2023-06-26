81 patients on trolleys at UHL today

University Hospital Limerick accounts for almost 20% of the patients without a bed at hospitals across the country today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 413 people are waiting for beds today.

UHL – which provides cover for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is once again the worst affected by overcrowding, with 81 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 46 at both University Hospital Galway and Sligo University Hospital.

Neither TUH in Clonmel or Nenagh General have overcrowding issues today.