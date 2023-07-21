80 patients without a bed at UHL

Hospitals serving Tipperary account for more than quarter of all patients on trolleys today.

Nationally, there are 301 people waiting for a bed in Irish hospitals.

The INMO records that University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipp, has 80 patients on trolleys today, making it the most overcrowded hospital nationwide.

That is followed by Cork University Hospital with 30, and St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Letterkenny University Hospital, and Sligo University Hospital, all with 29.

TUH in Clonmel has three patients waiting on a bed in the emergency department, while Nenagh General Hospital is unaffected by overcrowding today.

