541 people are waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country today.

15% – or 80 – of these have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick making it once again the most overcrowded facility in the country.

Next in line is Cork University Hospital with 74.

Frontline staff at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are caring for 19 patients on trolleys today while according to the INMO there is no one without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.