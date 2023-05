Frontline staff at University Hospital Limerick are coping severe overcrowding today.

124 people who have been admitted to the facility which serves North Tipperary are without a bed.

They are among 712 patients, including 25 children, who are being treated on trolleys in hospitals across the country this morning.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is reporting 17 people on trolleys in the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.