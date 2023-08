367 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

INMO figures show the figures at UHL are still the highest in the country.

71 people who have been admitted to the Dooradoyle facility which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare are being cared for on trolleys.

That’s followed by 41 at Cork University Hospital while there are 16 patients being cared for around the Emergency Department at TUH in Clonmel.