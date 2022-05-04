65 week wait for gynaecology appointment at Nenagh Hospital

The waiting time for an outpatient gynaecology appointment in North Tipp is the third longest in the country.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association is warning of mounting delays for people waiting for planned Gynaecology procedures as a result of competition between services for scarce capacity and resources.

The average waiting time for an appointment at Nenagh Hospital is 455 days while it’s 506 at Ennis Hospital

Only Tallaght University Hospital has longer waiting times at 652 days.

There are currently 5,800 people waiting for an inpatient gynaecology procedure, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, Professor Sam Coulter-Smith, says urgent action’s needed.

“We still have a situation where the majority of gynae services in the Dublin area are provided by the maternity hospitals and all of those hospitals are past their sell by date in terms of the facilities that they provide.

“Trying to run services out of buildings that are no longer fit for purpose so it’s hugely important that we upgrade our facilities to the extent that we can address the capacity issues that we face.”