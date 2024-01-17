547 patients on hospital trolleys today

The three hospitals serving Tipperary have 124 patients without a bed today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation they are among 547 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country who are being treated on trolleys.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is the most overcrowded with 96 patients being left without a bed.

Front line staff at TUH in Clonmel are caring for 22 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department while there are 6 people without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.