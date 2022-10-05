540 hospital patients without a bed today

There is significant overcrowding at hospitals serving Tipperary today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 540 patients without a bed at hospitals across the country.

University Hospital Limerick has 57 patients being cared for on trolleys while there are no beds available 21 people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded facility in the country according to the nursing union with 65 people without a bed.