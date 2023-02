University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – remains the worst affected with 69 patients without a bed.

Six people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are waiting on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

Nenagh is one of just five hospitals around the country with nobody waiting for a bed – the others are Beaumont, Tullamore, Ennis and Navan hospitals.