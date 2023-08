One in every five patients being cared for on trolleys today is in one of the main hospitals serving Tipperary.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 428 people without a bed at hospitals across the country.

Of these 80 are in University Hospital Limerick which serves North Tipp – 28 of these are on trolleys in the Emergency Department with 52 elsewhere in the hospital.

ED staff at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel have 13 patients on trolleys today.