Over 400 patients without a bed at hospitals across the country

University Hospital Limerick has the most people on trolleys today at 73.

Cork University Hospital has recorded the second highest number of patients on trolleys at 43.

Tipperary University Hospital has 5 patients on trolleys today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says that a total number of 438 admitted patients are without hospital beds today.

The INMO called June the worst month on record since they started recording trolley numbers in 2006 with almost 10,000 patients going without a bed nationally last month.