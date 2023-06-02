320 people left without a hospital bed today

Hospitals serving Tipperary account for almost 25% of patients on trolleys today, as the INMO records 320 people without beds.

UHL, which serves North Tipperary, is again the most overcrowded hospital in the country today, with 73 patients on trolleys.

That is followed by 27 at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin, and 26 at Mayo University Hospital.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has four patients on trolleys in the emergency department while Nenagh General Hospital is not experiencing any overcrowding today.