Over 21,000 patients left without a bed at UHL this year

2023 is the worst year on record for hospital overcrowding according to the nursing union, the INMO.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipperary – was by far the worst hit. It accounted for 21,141 of the 121,526 patients who have been left without a bed in Irish hospitals this year.

Next in line was Cork University Hospital with 12,487 followed by University Hospital Galway on 8,914.

Today, 517 patients are being cared for on trolleys or chairs across the country. 101 of these are in UHL while there are 12 at Tipperary University Hospital.