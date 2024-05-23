Over 200 people have died on trolleys at UHL in five years

239 people died on trollies at University Hospital Limerick over the last five years.

That’s according to the hospital’s Chief Executive, Collette Cowan, presenting figures to this month’s Regional Health Forum West, following the inquest into the death of 16-year old Aoife Johnston at the hospital which serves North Tipperary.

The inquest last month returned a verdict of ‘medical misadventure’.

The forum heard 195 people died at Galway University Hospital over the same period – followed by 150 deaths at Sligo University Hospital – 117 at Mayo University Hospital – 108 at Letterkenny University Hospital – and 72 at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe.