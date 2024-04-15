117 patients without a bed at UHL

It’s a busy start to the week for frontline staff at University Hospital Limerick.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the facility which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare is by far the most overcrowded in the country today.

At 117 UHL has nearly twice as many patients being cared for on trolleys as any other hospital

University Hospital Galway is next in line with 60.

The nursing union is reporting four patients without a bed at TUH in Clonmel with one person at Nenagh Hospital.

In all 612 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country today are without a bed.